Cubs' Nico Hoerner: Retreats to bench
Hoerner isn't in the lineup Saturday against the Brewers.
Hoerner went just 1-for-6 with a double, one run and two walks over the past two contests as he's been splitting time at second base in recent games. Jason Kipnis will start at second base Saturday.
