Hoerner (biceps) will start at second base and bat leadoff in Sunday's Cactus League game against the Royals, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

He'll re-enter the Cubs' spring lineup for the first time since Tuesday, after left biceps tightness resulted in him being scratched on a couple occasions over the past few days. So long as Hoerner escapes Sunday's contest no worse for the wear, he should head into Opening Day with a full-time role in the middle infield in hand.