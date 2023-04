Hoerner went 2-for-5 with an RBI, three runs scored, a stolen base and a walk in Monday's win against Oakland.

Hoerner singled in a run and scored during the Cubs' four-run sixth inning. He crossed home three times in the big win, bringing him to 16 runs scored with nine steals through 15 games. Hoerner posted his eighth multi-hit game and improved his slash line to .338/.394/.385.