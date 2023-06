Hoerner went 1-for-4 with three runs scored and a stolen base in Tuesday's 11-3 win over the Pirates.

Hoerner stole his 15th base of the season in the contest, good for sixth in the National League. The swipe was just his third in 23 games since coming off the injured list from a hamstring injury on May 19. The 26-year-old is hitting .262 with just one extra-base hit in 11 games this month.