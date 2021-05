Hoerner went 2-for-5 with a double and three runs scored in Friday's 12-3 win over the Cubs.

Hoerner doubled and scored in the fifth inning and later came around to score in both the seventh and eighth. He's riding a five-game hitting streak, going 8-for-20 with six runs scored during that span. Hoerner owns an .885 OPS through 18 games this season.