Hoerner went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and three runs scored in Tuesday's win over the Mariners. He also stole a base.

Hoerner went 3-for-5 with a stolen base Monday and kept on rolling Tuesday. The infielder is now batting a robust .356 and he's stolen five bases in just 10 games. Hoerner seems to be the catalyst of Chicago's offense at the moment, and he should remain locked into fantasy lineups while he's this hot.