Hoerner went 2-for-3 with a triple, a walk, a hit-by-pitch, three runs scored and a stolen base in a 9-3 win Tuesday over Cincinnati.

Hoerner reached safely in his last four plate appearances, scoring three of Chicago's nine runs. He's now 17-for-19 in stolen base attempts and is 8-for-9 since the All-Star break. The big night ended a 1-for-23 slump and the two hits were his first knocks of September. Including Tuesday, the 25-year-old has produced a .169/.234/.254 slash line since Aug. 17.