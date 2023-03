Hoerner was scratched from the lineup for Saturday's Cactus League contest against the Angels due to left biceps tightness, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Hoerner was scratched Thursday due to the same injury, and while he was initially set to make his return Saturday, he needs at least one more day to heal. He's reportedly feeling better, and the Cubs say they're just being cautious, so his availability to Opening Day doesn't appear to be at significant risk.