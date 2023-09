Hoerner went 1-for-4 with two stolen bases and two runs scored in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Diamondbacks.

Despite tallying only one hit, Hoerner had a productive game, as he swiped his 37th and 38th bases of the season. The infielder had 20 steals last year, but he's taken it to the next level in 2023. He's also been an efficient base stealer, as he's only been caught eight times in 66 attempts over the last two seasons.