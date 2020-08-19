site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cubs' Nico Hoerner: Sitting nightcap
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Hoerner is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Cardinals.
Hoerner started Game 1 at third base and went 0-for-2 with one strikeout in the seven-inning loss. David Bote will start at the hot corner in place of Kris Bryant (wrist) in the nightcap.
