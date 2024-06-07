Hoerner is not in Friday's lineup in Cincinnati after being hit on the hand by a pitch in Thursday's win over the White Sox, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Hoerner was struck by a pitch in the fourth inning Thursday but stayed in and finished that game. He underwent a precautionary X-ray afterward, which evidently came back clean. However, it could be dealing with some residual soreness, hence his absence from Friday's lineup. Consider him day-to-day. David Bote will handle second base Friday.