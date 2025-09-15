Hoerner went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Rays.

The infielder came up clutch for Chicago, driving in three of the team's four runs, beginning with an RBI single in the first inning to score leadoff-man Michael Busch. Hoerner later delivered the decisive blow in the seventh, lacing a two-run double that gave the Cubs a lead they wouldn't surrender. The 28-year-old has been a steady force at the plate of late, recording hits in 18 of his last 21 games, including 10 multi-hit efforts. Over that span, Hoerner is batting .354 with 10 RBI, 16 runs scored, nine doubles and four stolen bases across 91 plate appearances.