Hoerner is starting at second base and batting ninth in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Cardinals.

Jason Kipnis is on the bench for the first game Saturday, opening up the keystone for Hoerner. Kipnis has been scuffling a bit lately, so Hoerner could earn more regular playing time if he gets hot at the plate. So far this season, the 23-year-old is slashing .230/.322/.257 in 31 games.