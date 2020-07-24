Hoerner will bat eighth and play second base in Friday's season opener against the Brewers.

Hoerner is the second baseman of the future for the Cubs, and it appears that future begins now. He was pressed into duty earlier than expected last year due to a September injury crisis and held his own, hitting .282/.305/.436 with three homers in 20 games. It's perhaps significant that he'll be starting over the left-handed Jason Kipnis even with righty Brandon Woodruff on the mound for Milwaukee, as the pair was expected to platoon, though it may take a few games until the playing-time split at the keystone becomes clear.