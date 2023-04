Hoerner went 2-for-5 with two runs scored and a stolen base in Saturday's win over the Rangers.

Hoerner has been a solid leadoff man for the Cubs with a .333 batting average and three stolen bases through seven games. The new MLB rules that encourage base stealing seem to be benefitting the shortstop, and he could surpass last year's career-best total of 20 steals fairly quickly at this rate. That gives Hoerner plenty of fantasy value, though he's still seeking his first home run of the season.