Hoerner went 1-for-2 with two walks and three runs scored in Wednesday's 15-2 win over the Reds. He also stole a base.

Hoerner was busy in the season finale despite recording just one hit. The stolen base was his 20th of the year to go along with 10 home runs, as the young shortstop started to flash a nice mix of speed and power in his fourth season in the majors. Hoerner may be overshadowed by a handful of other middle infielders heading into 2023, though he looks primed to continue his development and remain a strong fantasy asset.