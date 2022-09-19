site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cubs' Nico Hoerner: Still not starting
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Hoerner (triceps) isn't starting Monday against the Marlins.
Hoerner continues to deal with a mild-to-moderate strain of his triceps and will be held out of the lineup for a seventh consecutive game. Christopher Morel is starting at shortstop and batting ninth.
