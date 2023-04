Hoerner went 3-for-6 with a double and three runs scored in Tuesday's 12-5 win over the Reds.

Hoerner set the table as the leadoff hitter in the offensive outburst, and the second baseman is now batting .292 through five games with six runs scored. As long as Hoerner sits atop the order and stays hot at the plate, he should be able to score plenty of runs. He's also a threat to run, which makes him an appealing fantasy option in most formats.