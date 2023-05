Hoerner went 2-for-4 with a walk and a stolen base in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Marlins.

While the heart of the Cubs' batting order couldn't bring him home, Hoerner once again did his job from the leadoff spot. The 25-year-old infielder has reached base safely in 14 of the last 15 games, and on the season he sports a .315/.361/.413 slash line with two homers, 12 steals, 18 RBI and 24 runs in 33 contests.