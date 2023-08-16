Hoerner went 2-for-3 with one steal in Tuesday's loss to the White Sox.

Hoerner drew a walk and stole second base with the score tied 3-3 in the fifth inning. He was later thrown out attempting another steal in the seventh. The 26-year-old has now reached 30 stolen bases on the season after setting his previous career-high of 20 steals last year. In 29 games since the All-Star break, Hoerner is 10-for-12 on steal attempts while slashing .308/.390/.483 with seven doubles, four home runs, 14 RBI, 24 runs scored across 136 plate appearances during that span.