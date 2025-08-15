Hoerner went 2-for-4 with a stolen base in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Blue Jays.

A day after going 2-for-4 with two stolen bases, Hoerner once again tallied two hits and tacked on another steal. The speedy infielder has now swiped 22 bases this season, and he's also batting .293. Hoerner doesn't hit for much power, as he only has four home runs in 116 games, but he derives fantasy value from his strong contact skills and ability on the basepaths.