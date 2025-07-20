Hoerner went 2-for-4 and stole a base in Sunday's 6-1 loss to the Red Sox.

Batting leadoff against tough Boston lefty Garrett Crochet, Hoerner managed to have a decent day even without much support from his teammates. The speedy infielder is now up to 17 stolen bases this year in 20 attempts, and he's swiped a total of 91 bases since the start of the 2023 season. Hoerner isn't much of a power threat, but he continues to hit for a solid average, and his ability to steal a bag is his best fantasy asset.