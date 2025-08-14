Hoerner went 2-for-4 and stole two bases in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jays.

Hoerner was unable to come around to score for the Cubs, though he still managed to wreak havoc on the basepaths. It's the fourth time this season he's swiped multiple bases in the same game, and the infielder is now up to 21 steals overall in 24 attempts. Since the start of the 2023 season, Hoerner has 95 stolen bases, and speed remains his greatest fantasy asset.