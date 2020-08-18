site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cubs' Nico Hoerner: Takes seat Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Hoerner isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cardinals.
Hoerner didn't start the second game of Monday's twin bill, and he'll remain on the bench Tuesday. Jason Kipnis will start at second base in his absence.
