Hoerner went 3-for-4 with a run scored and two RBI in Friday's 10-1 win over the Guardians. He also stole a base.

All of Hoerner's hits were singles, but he was able to maximize his output. Getting on base regularly has allowed the infielder to run wild this year, as he now has 18 stolen bases in 20 attempts. He had a career-high 20 steals in 2022, so it seems likely that he'll fly past that figure. The basestealing should allow Hoerner to maintain fantasy value the rest of the way.