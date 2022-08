Hoerner went 3-for4 with a walk, a double, a run scored and an RBI in Tuesday's extra-innings win over the Nationals. He also stole a base.

Hoerner has been on fire this month, as he's now batting .380 in August with five extra-base hits and six RBI across 14 games. The shortstop has also stolen three bases this month and 13 for the season. Hoerner has been impressive, and the 25-year-old could be moving up fantasy draft boards heading into 2023.