Hoerner went 3-for-5 with two doubles and a run scored in Sunday's loss to the Reds.

Hoerner has been locked in lately, as he's batting .400 over his last eight games with a home run, three runs scored and five RBI. The hot streak has pushed his season average up to .302. Hoerner profiled as a good contact hitter as a prospect, and he's mostly delivered on that potential during his time with the Cubs. If the 25-year-old can develop a little more power moving forward, he could see his fantasy stock make a big climb.