Hoerner went 3-for-5 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's extra-inning loss to the Pirates.

Hoerner's counting stats don't jump off the page, with just three home runs and 20 RBI this season, though he does consistently rack up hits. The 25-year-old is now batting .280 this year, which comes on the heels of batting .302 in 44 games with the Cubs in 2021. Hoerner has established himself as the team's top shortstop, and he has some fantasy value despite being limited in terms of power production.