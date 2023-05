Hoerner went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Friday's win over the Marlins.

Hoerner keeps rolling along for the Cubs, as he's now batting .309 and has scored 24 runs across 32 games as the team's primary leadoff hitter. The shortstop should continue to be a strong fantasy asset atop the lineup, and he's further boosted by his 11 stolen bases in 13 attempts.