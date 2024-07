Hoerner went 2-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Orioles.

Hoerner extended his hitting streak to six games as he tries to build some momentum heading into the All-Star break. The infielder is batting just .248 for the season, though he's hitting .333 during the recent hot streak. Hoerner batted .281 or better each of the last three seasons, which provides some optimism that a big second half is in store.