Hoerner went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Rockies.

Hoerner started at shortstop in this one, though his most likely path to regular MLB playing time in 2020 is at second base. The 22-year-old performed well in 20 games in the majors last season, slashing .282/.305/.436, and he could make a strong case for an everyday role in 2020 with a strong spring. However, a crowded middle infield that includes the likes of Javier Baez, David Bote, Jason Kipnis and Daniel Descalso could force Hoerner to Triple-A Iowa, at least initially.