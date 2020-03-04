Cubs' Nico Hoerner: Three-hit game Tuesday
Hoerner went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Rockies.
Hoerner started at shortstop in this one, though his most likely path to regular MLB playing time in 2020 is at second base. The 22-year-old performed well in 20 games in the majors last season, slashing .282/.305/.436, and he could make a strong case for an everyday role in 2020 with a strong spring. However, a crowded middle infield that includes the likes of Javier Baez, David Bote, Jason Kipnis and Daniel Descalso could force Hoerner to Triple-A Iowa, at least initially.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball busts, sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Avoid Stanton
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Spring Notes: Bundy, James as sleepers
From velocity increases to Chris Davis' re-emergence to important injury updates for Blake...
-
10 post-hype sleeper pitchers
Post-hype sleepers can be a way to find league-winning values late in the draft, and Chris...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Best picks
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Pirates could shock with SP upside
The Pirates as a source of real sleeper upside for starting pitchers? Big changes make them...