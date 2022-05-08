Hoerner went 3-for-7 with a double across both games of Saturday's doubleheader against the Dodgers.

The Cubs only managed to score two runs in total while getting swept in the twin bill, so Hoerner's efforts didn't result in any real offense. The 24-year-old infielder did extend his current hitting streak to five games, and he's putting together a solid season in general, slashing .289/.314/.434 with two homers, two steals and 11 RBI -- but only five runs in 25 games as he consistently hits toward the bottom of the order for one of the weaker offenses in baseball.