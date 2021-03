Hoerner made his Cactus League debut Tuesday and went 2-for-3 with a double in a 3-2 win over the Royals.

Hoerner is competing with David Bote and Ildemaro Vargas for playing time at second base, so it's important for him to get off to a good start. The 23-year-old probably has the most upside of the three players, but the Cubs may also elect to get him a little more seasoning at the Triple-A level to begin the season.