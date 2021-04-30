Hoerner went 2-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored in Thursday's win over Atlanta. He also stole a base.

Hoerner made his seventh straight start and kept on producing. Javier Baez (hamstring) returned in this one, but the Cubs simply moved Hoerner over from shortstop to second base. As long as the 23-year-old keeps hitting, he's going to force his way into the lineup at the expense of David Bote and Eric Sogard, who are both scuffling a bit to begin the season.