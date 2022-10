Hoerner went 1-for-4 with two RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's win over the Reds.

Hoerner got in on Sunday's rout of the Reds with four combined runs and RBI despite recording just one total base on the afternoon. The 25-year-old now has 54 RBI and 56 runs on the season to go along with 19 stolen bases and nine home runs over 132 games. Since returning to the lineup Sept. 25 after dealing with a triceps injury, Hoerner is 4-for-28 with two runs scored and five RBI.