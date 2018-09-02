Hoerner (elbow) is set to play for Mesa in the Arizona Fall League, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The 21-year-old was shut down with a ligament strain in his left elbow but is set to compete in the tuneup league to continue his prospect development. In three low-level farm stops this season before being deactivated in mid-July, Hoerner went .327 (16-for-49) with two doubles, two triples, two home runs and six stolen bases, with his last stop coming at Low-A South Bend.