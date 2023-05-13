Hoerner (hamstring) fielded grounds, went through agility drills and played catch Saturday, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
A hamstring strain interrupted a strong start to the season for Hoerner, who's hitting .303/.348/.395 through 35 games while stealing 12 bases. The Cubs haven't announced a specific date for his return, but the fact that he's able to perform a wide variety of activities despite hitting the injured list just one day prior seemingly gives him a shot at a minimum-length stay. Christopher Morel and Nick Madrigal have spent time at second base in his absence.