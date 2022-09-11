site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cubs' Patrick Wisdom: Absent from Sunday's lineup
Wisdom isn't starting Sunday against the Giants.
Wisdom was reinstated from the injured list Saturday but didn't appear in the team's loss to San Francisco. Alfonso Rivas will start at first base and bat seventh Sunday.
