Wisdom (finger) is starting at first base and batting sixth in Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader versus St. Louis.

Wisdom was held out of the lineup for Tuesday's matinee, his third straight absence due to a finger strain, but he'll rejoin the starting nine for the nightcap. The 30-year-old has a .193/.288/.386 slash line with three home runs, eight RBI and a 34.8 percent strikeout rate through 17 games in August.