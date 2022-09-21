Wisdom, who had still been bothered by a finger injury since being activated from the injured list Sept. 10, will start in right field and bat sixth Wednesday against the Marlins, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The injury may at least partially explain why Wisdom had been on the bench for four of the Cubs' past five games, but his inclusion in the lineup Wednesday suggests the finger issue isn't enough of a concern to result in a return trip to the IL. In any case, Wisdom's usage in right field rather than at his typical home at either corner-infield spot could suggest that the Cubs plan to deploy him as more of a utility player over the final weeks of the season. Wisdom has trimmed his strikeout rate more than seven points from 2021 (from 40.9 percent to 33.5 percent), but a big drop in isolated power (.287 to .213) has made him less valuable from both a real-life and fantasy perspective.