Wisdom (groin) is starting at first base and batting third Monday versus the Mariners, Al Yellon of SB Nation reports.

Wisdom has been nursing a sore left groin recently, but the issue appears to be minor and he is back in the lineup Monday. The 31-year-old will likely see most of his work at the corner infield spots this season and will look to improve upon his disappointing .206/.298/.426 slash line from last year.