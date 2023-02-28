site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cubs' Patrick Wisdom: Back in lineup Tuesday
Wisdom (groin) is back in the Cubs' Cactus League lineup Tuesday, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Wisdom had to be scratched from Monday's lineup with left groin tightness, but he's feeling well enough to serve as the designated hitter Tuesday. He should be ready to play the field later this week.
