Wisdom (quadriceps) is in the Cubs' lineup for Saturday's spring training game against the Rockies.

Wisdom has been held out since Feb. 27 due to tightness in his right quad, but he felt good after participating in a sim game Tuesday and has been given the green light to return to the Cactus League. Wisdom was just 1-for-8 across three games before getting injured, and he figures to operate as a reserve player for the Cubs heading into the regular season.