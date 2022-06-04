Wisdom went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI in Friday's loss to the Cardinals.

Wisdom was a bright spot in a 14-5 loss, launching a three-run home run in the first inning, then driving home another run on a single in the seventh. The third baseman is up to 12 home runs and 31 RBI through 49 games. He has a decent chance of surpassing his career highs of 28 homers and 61 RBI, both of which he recorded during his breakout 2021 campaign.