Wisdom went 3-for-5 with two home runs and four RBI in Monday's win over Oakland.

Wisdom put the Cubs on the board with his solo shot in the second inning followed by a three-run blast in the eighth. The slugger has gone deep eight times and is currently riding a four-game home run streak. During that stretch, he boosted his season OPS from .892 to 1.139 through 57 plate appearances.