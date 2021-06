Wisdom went 1-for-2 with a walk and a solo home run in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Mets.

The 29-year-old continues to demonstrate that the power he showed in the minors can play in the majors as well. Wisdom has gone yard nine times in 20 games since being called up in late May, although his overall .333/.390/.870 slash line is unsustainable given his 35.6 percent strikeout rate and .375 BABIP.