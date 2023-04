Wisdom went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored in Saturday's win over the Rangers.

Wisdom now has three home runs through six games to go with an outstanding 1.226 OPS. The Cubs started Nick Madrigal at third base Saturday, but Wisdom has been able to play in the outfield frequently in the early going, so the playing time has been there even when he's not at the hot corner. He should remain a fantasy factor as long as he's in the lineup most days.