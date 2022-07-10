Wisdom went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Dodgers.

Wisdom has six stolen bases this year, and four of them have come in his last 10 games. The 30-year-old isn't much of a speedster -- the most steals he's had in a year was 13 between Triple-A Memphis and the Cardinals in 2018. Still, it's an added bonus for his fantasy managers. Wisdom's added 17 home runs, 45 RBI, 46 runs scored and 17 doubles despite a .231 batting average through 81 contests as a near-everyday presence in the Cubs' lineup this year.