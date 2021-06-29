Wisdom went 1-for-1 with a two-run home run in Monday's 14-4 loss to the Brewers.
Wisdom pinch-hit in the seventh inning for Kyle Hendricks and slammed a two-run home run off Brad Boxberger to tie the game. The 29-year-old has been a nice surprise for the Cubs, slashing .277/.341/.699 in 91 plate appearances while filling in for injuries. In addition, he recently became a power threat, with 11 long balls on the season. However, he's slowed down over his last 11 games, batting just .154.
More News
-
Cubs' Patrick Wisdom: Gets back on track with solo homer•
-
Cubs' Patrick Wisdom: Fading into part-time role•
-
Cubs' Patrick Wisdom: Scores off bench Tuesday•
-
Cubs' Patrick Wisdom: Clubs ninth homer•
-
Cubs' Patrick Wisdom: Home run barrage continues•
-
Cubs' Patrick Wisdom: Blasts two more home runs•