Cubs manager David Ross told reporters Wednesday that Wisdom is day-to-day with left groin soreness, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Ross said that because it's early in the spring season, the team will probably take it a little bit slower with Wisdom. ""He feels like if the season was starting he would be playing in a game but I don't want to push anything right now," Ross said. Wisdom seems likely to be ready for the regular season barring setback, but it's still a situation worth monitoring over the coming days.